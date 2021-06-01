Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 2,731.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532,700 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.13% of Western Midstream Partners worth $10,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 207.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 146.0% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,717,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,582 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,321,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,085,000 after purchasing an additional 891,972 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,335,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 3.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.91% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The firm had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WES shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.23.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $198,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

