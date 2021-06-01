iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,362 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $138.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.25. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

