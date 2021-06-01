54,587 Shares in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Bought by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLTR. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average is $25.35.

