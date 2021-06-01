Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 150 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,805 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $226.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.39 and a 200-day moving average of $190.89. The company has a market cap of $112.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Target Co. has a one year low of $114.81 and a one year high of $228.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

