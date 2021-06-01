Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $5.56 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,411.56 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,347.01 and a 52-week high of $2,452.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,340.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,027.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,651 shares of company stock valued at $95,518,672. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

