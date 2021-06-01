Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 129 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 37,394 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 20,155 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $88.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.69. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $94.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 7,908 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $712,668.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,405,291.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,238.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,098 shares of company stock valued at $4,116,924 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.63.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

