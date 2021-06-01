Rossmore Private Capital Increases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,635,000. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 19,196 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $1,255,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

NYSE:BAC opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.86. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $363.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

