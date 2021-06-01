Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 110 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Column Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $382.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $385.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.27. The company has a market cap of $106.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.44.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

