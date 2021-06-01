Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $117,000 Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Column Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total transaction of $8,200,237.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,968,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $357,488.58. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,466 shares in the company, valued at $327,958.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,850 shares of company stock worth $13,887,776. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gartner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Gartner stock opened at $231.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.36 and a twelve month high of $239.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.92.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

