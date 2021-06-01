Analysts Set Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) PT at $202.29

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $202.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Novavax alerts:

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $1,134,403.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at $681,198. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Trizzino sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $31,937.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,335.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,747,476 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter worth about $121,964,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Novavax by 137.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,176,000 after buying an additional 476,750 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,328,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $147.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Novavax has a 12 month low of $40.50 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Novavax will post -6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.