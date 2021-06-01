Insureum (ISR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $412,327.00

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last week, Insureum has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar. One Insureum coin can now be bought for about $0.0373 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insureum has a total market capitalization of $7.99 million and $412,327.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insureum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00082170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00020830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.43 or 0.01024367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,582.39 or 0.09879910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00091492 BTC.

Insureum Profile

ISR is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ISRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Insureum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insureum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.