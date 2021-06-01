Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 128 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Diageo were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo stock opened at $193.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $113.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $193.70.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DEO. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

