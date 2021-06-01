Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lowers Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,952,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.65.

NYSE FIS opened at $148.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.76. The company has a market capitalization of $92.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

