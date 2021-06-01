Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 71 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 698 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,085,950,000 after acquiring an additional 120,989 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $457,729,000 after acquiring an additional 52,343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,137,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,675,000 after acquiring an additional 82,251 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 24.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $243,050,000 after acquiring an additional 178,664 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 642,696 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total transaction of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,228 shares of company stock worth $854,188 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMED opened at $258.37 on Tuesday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.42 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

AMED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.00.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.