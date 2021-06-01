Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Trims Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Novartis were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Novartis by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $88.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $202.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

