Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $264,000 in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $140.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.07. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $94.01 and a 52-week high of $144.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The business had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $264,473.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,573.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.