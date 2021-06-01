Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,906 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000.

Shares of EMB opened at $111.86 on Tuesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.51 and a 12-month high of $116.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.348 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

