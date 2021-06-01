Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 88,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,061 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 145,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 37,250 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,060,000 after purchasing an additional 23,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.78.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $66.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.06. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $66.71.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.