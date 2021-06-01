Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $242,000 in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPRT. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 5,638,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,170,000 after purchasing an additional 842,023 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth about $4,154,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,204,000. 25.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $925.53 million, a P/E ratio of 156.54 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

