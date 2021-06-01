Spaceswap Trading 12% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MILK2)

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. During the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. Spaceswap has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spaceswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00061121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.12 or 0.00300954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00191693 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.56 or 0.00988879 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00032642 BTC.

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi . The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spaceswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spaceswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

