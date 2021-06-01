MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

MP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MP Materials from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP stock opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 16.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.08.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.51 million. The company’s revenue was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

