Verity Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $68.94 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $70.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.81 and a 200-day moving average of $65.16.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

