Verity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,247 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of A10 Networks worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,286,000 after buying an additional 118,469 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,893,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,395,000 after purchasing an additional 241,625 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in A10 Networks by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,592,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,461,000 after purchasing an additional 996,987 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in A10 Networks by 41.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,300,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,108,000 after purchasing an additional 679,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in A10 Networks by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,804,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after purchasing an additional 244,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $32,645.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,989.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 8,085 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $74,462.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,417 shares of company stock valued at $172,187 over the last three months. 23.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATEN opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33. The company has a market cap of $752.52 million, a P/E ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.92. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $11.86.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 22.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATEN. TheStreet downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

