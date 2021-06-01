VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stake Lifted by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 79.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,808,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,471 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $216,120,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,169,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,099 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,535,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,350,000 after acquiring an additional 826,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $107,552,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $39.42 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $45.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.22.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

