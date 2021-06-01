Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,768,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM opened at $58.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $247.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.