Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $156,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 70.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 909 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.36.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $191.35 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.13 and a 1 year high of $193.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

