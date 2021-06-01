Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 46 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,072,000 after acquiring an additional 219,158 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,794,000 after purchasing an additional 908,033 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $365,957,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 882,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38,996 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.50.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $239.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.08 and a 200-day moving average of $224.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,696.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

