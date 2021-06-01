Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 159 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Natera by 31.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera stock opened at $94.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,234 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $246,253.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,985,275.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,390 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $159,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,433,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,428 shares of company stock worth $31,693,388 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.75.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

