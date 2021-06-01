State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 22,715 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,715 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Hormel Foods worth $20,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $48.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day moving average is $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $4,143,810.00. Insiders have sold a total of 99,278 shares of company stock worth $4,734,958 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

