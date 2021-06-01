State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,670 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $20,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,481,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,590,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,014,091,000 after acquiring an additional 556,072 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,808,000 after acquiring an additional 458,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,803,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $145.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.23 and a 1-year high of $162.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.20.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.42.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

