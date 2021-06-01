Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical posted earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, June 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.65) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OncoSec Medical.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONCS. BTIG Research began coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on OncoSec Medical from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on OncoSec Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

In related news, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China bought 1,691,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $5,836,730.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONCS. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,590,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,065,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 111,151 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 59,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONCS opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.23. OncoSec Medical has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OncoSec Medical (ONCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.