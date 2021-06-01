Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives $33.00 Average PT from Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBGSY shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.25. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $89.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.6113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. Schneider Electric S.E.’s payout ratio is presently 44.86%.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

