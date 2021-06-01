The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital trimmed its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 623,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after acquiring an additional 38,932 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 80,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $1,419,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Shares of SJM opened at $133.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $101.89 and a fifty-two week high of $139.57. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,530.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.