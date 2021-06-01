Rossmore Private Capital Sells 94 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Rossmore Private Capital decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 13.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 382.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,532,000 after acquiring an additional 875,705 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,205.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,065,000 after purchasing an additional 615,521 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,033,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,309,000 after buying an additional 430,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 300.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,377,000 after buying an additional 382,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,797.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,826 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,780 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.73.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $365.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $378.61.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

