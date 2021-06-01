Davis R M Inc. Has $10.20 Million Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Davis R M Inc. increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,620,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGIB stock opened at $59.96 on Tuesday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $61.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average is $60.54.

