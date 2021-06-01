Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Up 50.7% in May

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the April 29th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

GNENF stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79. Ganfeng Lithium has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

GNENF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ganfeng Lithium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ganfeng Lithium in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in the Andes Mountains in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; and Avalonia project located in Ireland.

