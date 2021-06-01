Davis R M Inc. Acquires 1,301 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $7,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the first quarter worth $307,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,035,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $496,206,000 after acquiring an additional 65,928 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KWR stock opened at $242.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $165.98 and a twelve month high of $301.99.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.67 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total transaction of $3,546,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,166,615.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $410,170.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,264.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock worth $4,673,632. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

