Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the April 29th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.4 days.

Shares of Catena Media stock opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. Catena Media has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $7.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37.

Catena Media Company Profile

Catena Media plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online lead generation company within iGaming and financial services markets. It attracts consumers through online marketing techniques, such as search engine optimization and pay-per-click. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Serbia, Italy, Malta, Japan, and Canada.

