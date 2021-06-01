Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the April 29th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.4 days.
Shares of Catena Media stock opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. Catena Media has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $7.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37.
Catena Media Company Profile
Featured Story: Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Catena Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catena Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.