The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Short Interest Update

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the April 29th total of 13,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The LGL Group stock. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 21.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:LGL opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.05. The LGL Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $58.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 0.97.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). The LGL Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.