SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Receives $26.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get SVMK alerts:

In other SVMK news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,277 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $314,786.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 6,424 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $117,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,291 shares of company stock worth $698,694 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVMK. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK during the first quarter worth $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SVMK by 136.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK during the first quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK during the first quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $19.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.40. SVMK has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.89 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SVMK will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.