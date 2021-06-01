OneRoot Network (RNT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.35 Million

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One OneRoot Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $4.56 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00082415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00020737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.28 or 0.01026298 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,609.48 or 0.09923913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00091589 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

