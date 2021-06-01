Analysts Expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Equities analysts expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Evolent Health reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 26.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVH. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.73.

Shares of EVH opened at $19.43 on Friday. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.38.

In related news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $394,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $414,456.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,295 shares of company stock worth $1,236,457 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,189,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,623,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,859,000 after buying an additional 424,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,528,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after buying an additional 379,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

