LockTrip Price Up 25.2% This Week (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 1st. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar. One LockTrip coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.89 or 0.00021695 BTC on major exchanges. LockTrip has a market cap of $117.98 million and approximately $175,899.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LockTrip

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

Buying and Selling LockTrip

