CertiK 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.50 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00003542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. CertiK has a market capitalization of $58.23 million and approximately $6.50 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00061147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.35 or 0.00300655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.82 or 0.00191969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.92 or 0.00992311 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00032788 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,465,742 coins and its circulating supply is 45,194,346 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

