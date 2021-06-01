Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 309.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,040 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.68. The company has a market cap of $210.13 billion, a PE ratio of -84.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.