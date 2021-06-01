Davis R M Inc. Sells 77 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,739 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,135 shares of company stock worth $39,949,186. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.67.

Shares of CRM opened at $238.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $167.00 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $219.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

