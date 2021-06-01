State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. reduced its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.43.

STT stock opened at $86.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $89.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.06.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

