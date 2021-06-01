MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,038 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,196,000 after purchasing an additional 561,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $808,287,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,292,000 after buying an additional 383,509 shares during the period. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $318,501,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,358.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,475.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,603.47. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $830.95 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,998.04 and a beta of 1.47.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.61.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

