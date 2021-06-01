BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 601 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 55.6% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE opened at $136.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.60 billion, a PE ratio of 64.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.44 and a 12 month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

