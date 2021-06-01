Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to announce $1.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.86. Texas Instruments posted earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year earnings of $7.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $8.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $189.82 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $175.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.13 and a 200-day moving average of $174.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

